Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 12,171 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

