Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0363 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $99,907.70 and $45.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,292.47 or 1.00057819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00033530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00050344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000816 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003151 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.