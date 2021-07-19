Hacken Token (HAI) Reaches Market Cap of $33.90 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $33.90 million and approximately $655,591.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00100583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00147686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,318.62 or 1.00141452 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,231,036 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

