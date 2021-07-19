Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $12.47 Million in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,281,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPAC. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $21,055,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,853,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,251,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,892,000. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

GPAC opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.