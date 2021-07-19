Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 4,919.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,108 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.87% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.33. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $57.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.