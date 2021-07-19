BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th.

BP Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 86.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.0%.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

