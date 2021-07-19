Veritable L.P. Sells 1,928 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 479,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,404,000 after purchasing an additional 275,708 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,084,000 after purchasing an additional 224,213 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total value of $566,500.00. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,223 shares of company stock worth $2,712,099 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HRC opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.66. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $118.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

