Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells $104,150.70 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $83,444.65.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $26.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $382.06 million and a PE ratio of -76.59. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Fathom in the first quarter worth $4,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fathom by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

