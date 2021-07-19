Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00.

AMKR opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.95. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

