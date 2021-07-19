Insider Selling: Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) CMO Sells $126,203.07 in Stock

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OVID stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $250.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.81. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

