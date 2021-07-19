Insider Selling: Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) CMO Sells $126,203.07 in Stock

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
OVID stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $250.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.81. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
