Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,250 Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles A. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $79,071.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,196. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $72.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

