First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,659 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $707,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

