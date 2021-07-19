The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 665.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,565,000 after purchasing an additional 286,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

BA opened at $217.74 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

