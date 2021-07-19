Master Contract Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $93,908.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $248,342.67 and $93,908.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,865.16 or 0.05963865 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00137771 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

