Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $5,073,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.48.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

