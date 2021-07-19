Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TREVF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TREVF opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.