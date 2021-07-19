Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 636,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 489,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 788,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 277,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.14% of Guardion Health Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GHSI opened at $1.40 on Monday. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 473.89%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

