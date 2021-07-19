BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Update

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $348,529.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $274,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,234 shares of company stock worth $6,723,832. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.50. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

