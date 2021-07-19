Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Expands By 30.6%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,846.0 days.

OTCMKTS CBGPF opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.