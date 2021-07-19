FORA Capital LLC Invests $485,000 in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 445,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 45,277 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -232.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNT. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

