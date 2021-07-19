Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 155,940 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9,394.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,940 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.64 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 207,500 shares of company stock worth $50,094,410 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

