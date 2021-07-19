Capital Analysts LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.19.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $284.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $188.07 and a 12 month high of $286.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.57. The company has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

