Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,228,000 after buying an additional 4,080,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,815,000 after buying an additional 2,197,531 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 319.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,797,000 after purchasing an additional 907,617 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

In other Slack Technologies news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $140,219.31. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 12,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $521,583.86. Insiders sold a total of 220,882 shares of company stock worth $9,667,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

