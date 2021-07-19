$181.40 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to post $181.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $32.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 456.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $747.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.07 million to $886.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.22. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

