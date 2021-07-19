PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after buying an additional 588,346 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after buying an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,572,000 after buying an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,187,000 after buying an additional 60,837 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $48,039,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

