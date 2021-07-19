PDT Partners LLC Buys 18,673 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Verso worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verso by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Verso by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verso by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $639.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32. Verso Co. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRS shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

