Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 267,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 252.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

