Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,049 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $161,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 44.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.