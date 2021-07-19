Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,910,699 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 1,529.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Global Medical REIT worth $40,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,120 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 482,381 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 23.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 902,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $2,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMRE. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

