Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $183.87 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,974 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $183,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $10,457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $95.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

