Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 189.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FHI opened at $33.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

