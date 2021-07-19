Enzyme Price Hits $74.40 (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Enzyme has a market cap of $133.39 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $74.40 or 0.00237455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00048267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013580 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.53 or 0.00777204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

