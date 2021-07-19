Vidulum (VDL) Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $149,077.59 and $434.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002873 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.