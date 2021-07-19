Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $598.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

