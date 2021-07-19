Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
Shares of AMADY stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
About Amadeus IT Group
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.