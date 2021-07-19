Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Regency Centers worth $15,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

