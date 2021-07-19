Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 47,958 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,958 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.43.

POOL stock opened at $458.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.85. Pool Co. has a one year low of $283.74 and a one year high of $478.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

