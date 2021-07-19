Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 143.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 325,486 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BorgWarner by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after acquiring an additional 54,047 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BorgWarner by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

