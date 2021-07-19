Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 464,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $870,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 200,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 37,311 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

