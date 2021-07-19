Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $158,000 Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 230.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Omnicell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $154.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.80. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

