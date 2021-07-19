17,444 Shares in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of JOAN opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $640.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2.56. JOANN Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

