Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $211,400.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $211,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $231.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 34.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 41,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 649.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 329,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 285,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.