Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $184,000 Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 47.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Brunswick by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Brunswick by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BC opened at $94.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

