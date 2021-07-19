Cortex (CTXC) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Cortex has a market cap of $24.26 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00048267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013580 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.53 or 0.00777204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,615,336 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

