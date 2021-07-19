Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALV. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of ALV opened at $90.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

