Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded at Commerzbank

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85. Allianz has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

