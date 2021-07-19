Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Commerzbank

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was downgraded by Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.