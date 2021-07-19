BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,763 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 216,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth about $413,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period.

BGR opened at $8.71 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

