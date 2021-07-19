Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

KVSA stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.