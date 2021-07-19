Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Buckle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Buckle alerts:

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,083 shares of company stock worth $4,163,725. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.46.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.