AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,385 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,385 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $26,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $189.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.78.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.